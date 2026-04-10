NHL
Kings vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Oilers Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (33-26-19) vs. Edmonton Oilers (40-29-10)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-114)
|Oilers (-105)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (57.4%)
Kings vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Oilers. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -265.
Kings vs Oilers Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Oilers on April 11 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Kings vs Oilers Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -105 underdog on the road.