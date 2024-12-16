Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ALT2

Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when De'Aaron Fox (ninth, 26.1 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (13-13) host Nikola Jokic (second, 31.5 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (13-10) on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ALT2. The Kings are 1-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1 238.5 -116 -102

Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (60.6%)

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Kings are 10-15-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 9-13-1 this year.

Kings games have gone over the total 14 times out of 23 chances this season.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over 65.2% of the time (15 out of 23 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-7-0) than it has in home games (4-8-1).

The Kings have exceeded the total in eight of 13 home games (61.5%), compared to six of 13 road games (46.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-6-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (63.6%, seven of 11) than away (66.7%, eight of 12).

Kings Leaders

Fox averages 26.1 points, 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.3 points, 6 assists and 13 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 boards and 1.5 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 31.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also draining 51.1% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Nuggets are getting 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

Per game, Jamal Murray provides the Nuggets 17.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6.1 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Nuggets get 15 points per game from Christian Braun, plus 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

