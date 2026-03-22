Kings vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

The Brooklyn Nets (17-53) are 4-point underdogs as they look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (18-53) on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on YES and NBCS-CA. The over/under is 218.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4 218.5 -186 +156

Kings vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (55%)

Kings vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Kings are 28-40-2 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 70 games this year, they have 31 wins against the spread.

Kings games have gone over the total 35 times out of 70 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 31 times in 70 opportunities (44.3%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in home games (15-20-1) than it has in road affairs (13-20-1).

The Kings have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (51.4%) than games on the road (47.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.457, 16-18-1 record) than away (.429, 15-18-2).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over more often at home (18 of 35, 51.4%) than away (13 of 35, 37.1%).

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Russell Westbrook averages 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 11.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 assists.

Nique Clifford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Nets.

The Nets receive 12.5 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Danny Wolf provides the Nets 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Nets receive 7.3 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Nets receive 9.7 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 2.4 rebounds and 1 assists.

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