NHL
Kings vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
The Los Angeles Kings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (30-26-19) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-13)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-194)
|Maple Leafs (+160)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (56%)
Kings vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +128 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -158.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Maple Leafs on April 4, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Kings, Toronto is the underdog at +160, and Los Angeles is -194 playing at home.