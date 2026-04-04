Kings vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (30-26-19) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-13)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-194) Maple Leafs (+160) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (56%)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +128 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -158.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Maple Leafs on April 4, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Kings, Toronto is the underdog at +160, and Los Angeles is -194 playing at home.

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