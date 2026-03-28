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NHL

Kings vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kings vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (29-25-18) vs. Utah Mammoth (37-30-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-110)Mammoth (-110)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (52.8%)

Kings vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -265.

Kings vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kings versus Mammoth matchup on March 28 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Kings vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • The Kings vs Mammoth moneyline has Los Angeles as a -110 favorite, while Utah is a -110 underdog on the road.

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