Kings vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Mammoth Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (29-25-18) vs. Utah Mammoth (37-30-6)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-110) Mammoth (-110) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (52.8%)

Kings vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -265.

Kings vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Mammoth matchup on March 28 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Kings vs Mammoth Moneyline

The Kings vs Mammoth moneyline has Los Angeles as a -110 favorite, while Utah is a -110 underdog on the road.

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