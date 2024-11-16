Kings vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 16

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

The Sacramento Kings (7-5) are favored by 9 points against the Utah Jazz (3-8) on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and KJZZ. The over/under is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -9 225.5 -429 +350

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (70.3%)

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings have put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 11 games this year, they have four wins against the spread.

Kings games have gone over the total six times out of 11 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 36.4% of the time (four out of 11 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in five games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in seven games on the road.

When playing at home, the Kings eclipse the over/under 40% of the time (two of five games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 57.1% of games (four of seven).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (1-4-1) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, two of six) compared to away (40%, two of five).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fourth in NBA) and 44.4% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (ninth in league) and 0.1 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Keegan Murray is averaging 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins is averaging 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz receive 15.7 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.9 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Jazz receive 14.8 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 2.8 boards and 6.1 assists.

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 10.7 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 68.6% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson averages 15 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 40% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

