NHL

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20

On Sunday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (2-1-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-1-1)
  • Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Kings vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Kings (-172)Ducks (+142)6.5

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (64%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Kings versus Ducks on October 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Ducks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-172) and Anaheim as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.

