Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20

On Sunday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (2-1-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-1-1)

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: NHL Network

Kings vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-172) Ducks (+142) 6.5

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (64%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

Kings versus Ducks on October 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Ducks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-172) and Anaheim as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!