Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20
On Sunday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Anaheim Ducks.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (2-1-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-1-1)
- Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: NHL Network
Kings vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Kings (-172)
|Ducks (+142)
|6.5
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (64%)
Kings vs Ducks Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- Kings versus Ducks on October 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Ducks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-172) and Anaheim as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.