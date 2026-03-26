Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (28-25-18) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-41-8)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-172) Canucks (+142) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (64.5%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Kings are +142 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -176.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Canucks on March 26, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Canucks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-172) and Vancouver as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.

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