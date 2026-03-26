NHL
Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Canucks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (28-25-18) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-41-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-172)
|Canucks (+142)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (64.5%)
Kings vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Kings are +142 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -176.
Kings vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Canucks on March 26, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Kings vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Canucks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-172) and Vancouver as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.