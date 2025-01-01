Kings vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Kings vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (14-19) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-17) Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 223 points.

Kings vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -6.5 223 -255 +210

Kings vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (65.2%)

Kings vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-21-1).

The 76ers have 12 wins against the spread in 30 games this year.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 17 times out of 30 chances.

The 76ers have hit the over 50% of the time this year (15 of 30 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 19 games at home, and it has covered six times in 14 games when playing on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Kings hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 19 opportunities this season (52.6%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

Philadelphia has performed better against the spread on the road (8-8-0) than at home (4-10-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over six of 14 times at home (42.9%), and nine of 16 away (56.2%).

Kings Leaders

Fox averages 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 assists and 13.6 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the 76ers.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. provides the 76ers 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 5.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

The 76ers receive 9.8 points per game from Guerschon Yabusele, plus 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The 76ers receive 15.3 points per game from Jared McCain, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

