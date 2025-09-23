Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is looking at a matchup against the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league (210 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Buffalo Bills meet the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Shakir's next game against the Saints, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Khalil Shakir Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.65

43.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 18.1 fantasy points in 2025 (6.0 per game), Shakir is the 48th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 151st overall.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Shakir produced 10.5 fantasy points, recording four receptions on four targets for 45 yards and one TD.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

New Orleans has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir?