Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins and their 24th-ranked pass defense (236.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Khalil Shakir Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.76

43.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

Shakir has put up 7.6 fantasy points in 2025 (3.8 per game), which ranks him 67th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 203 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Shakir has compiled 7.6 total fantasy points, reeling in seven balls (on 11 targets) for 76 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the New York Jets, Shakir put up 1.2 fantasy points, recording one reception on two targets for 12 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Miami this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Dolphins have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

