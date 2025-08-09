FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Khalil Shakir is the 41st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 40th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 106.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Khalil Shakir Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Shakir's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points106.513540
2025 Projected Fantasy Points104.412345

Khalil Shakir 2024 Game-by-Game

Shakir accumulated 16.6 fantasy points -- five catches, 106 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals10.233421
Week 2@Dolphins5.655540
Week 3Jaguars13.266721
Week 4@Ravens6.254620
Week 6@Jets1.922190
Week 7Titans6.577650
Week 8@Seahawks10.91091070

Khalil Shakir vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.4% of the time while running the football 48.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Shakir's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Khalil Shakir1007682148
Josh Palmer653958417
Keon Coleman572955648
Elijah Moore1026153816

