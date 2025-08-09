Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Khalil Shakir is the 41st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 40th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 106.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Khalil Shakir Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Shakir's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 106.5 135 40 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 104.4 123 45

Khalil Shakir 2024 Game-by-Game

Shakir accumulated 16.6 fantasy points -- five catches, 106 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 10.2 3 3 42 1 Week 2 @Dolphins 5.6 5 5 54 0 Week 3 Jaguars 13.2 6 6 72 1 Week 4 @Ravens 6.2 5 4 62 0 Week 6 @Jets 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Titans 6.5 7 7 65 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10.9 10 9 107 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Khalil Shakir vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.4% of the time while running the football 48.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Shakir's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Khalil Shakir 100 76 821 4 8 Josh Palmer 65 39 584 1 7 Keon Coleman 57 29 556 4 8 Elijah Moore 102 61 538 1 6

