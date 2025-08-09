Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2025 season, Khalil Shakir is the 41st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 40th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 106.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Khalil Shakir Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Shakir's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|106.5
|135
|40
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|104.4
|123
|45
Khalil Shakir 2024 Game-by-Game
Shakir accumulated 16.6 fantasy points -- five catches, 106 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|10.2
|3
|3
|42
|1
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|5.6
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|13.2
|6
|6
|72
|1
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|6.2
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|1.9
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|Titans
|6.5
|7
|7
|65
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|10.9
|10
|9
|107
|0
Khalil Shakir vs. Other Bills Receivers
The Bills, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.4% of the time while running the football 48.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Shakir's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Khalil Shakir
|100
|76
|821
|4
|8
|Josh Palmer
|65
|39
|584
|1
|7
|Keon Coleman
|57
|29
|556
|4
|8
|Elijah Moore
|102
|61
|538
|1
|6
