Kentucky vs Western Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2), winners of three straight.

Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (86.1%)

Before you decide to wager on Kentucky-Western Kentucky contest (in which Kentucky is a 22.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 164.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

Western Kentucky is 3-1-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-4-0) than they did at home (8-10-0) last year.

Last season, the Hilltoppers were 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). Away, they were 8-5-0 ATS (.615).

Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline favorite three times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -7143 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Western Kentucky has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Hilltoppers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 98.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky averages 97.0 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (95th in college basketball). It has a +152 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 30.4 points per game.

Otega Oweh's team-leading 16.2 points per game ranks 191st in college basketball.

Western Kentucky outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 81.0 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and conceding 72.8 per outing, 219th in college basketball) and has a +41 scoring differential.

Don McHenry's 17.2 points per game leads Western Kentucky and ranks 130th in college basketball.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 8.2 boards. They are grabbing 41.0 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Amari Williams tops the Wildcats with 10.8 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball action).

The Hilltoppers win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 37.0 rebounds per game, 78th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 35.8.

Babacar Faye paces the Hilltoppers with 7.8 rebounds per game (109th in college basketball).

Kentucky ranks seventh in college basketball with 113.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 78.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hilltoppers average 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (206th in college basketball), and give up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (118th in college basketball).

