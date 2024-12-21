Kentucky vs Ohio State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Kentucky Wildcats (10-1) aim to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4) on December 21, 2024.

Kentucky vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Game time: 5:30 PM ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Kentucky vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (63.1%)

Kentucky vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Ohio State is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than Ohio State covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they did at home (8-10-0) last season.

The Buckeyes performed better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (4-6-0) last season.

Kentucky vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those games.

The Wildcats have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -350 or better on the moneyline.

Ohio State has put together a 1-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +275 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 77.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kentucky vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky averages 91.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.6 per contest (190th in college basketball). It has a +216 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.7 points per game.

Otega Oweh is 196th in the country with a team-high 15.7 points per game.

Ohio State is outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game, with a +128 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.7 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allows 69.1 per contest (124th in college basketball).

Devin Royal is ranked 205th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.6 points per game.

The Wildcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. They are grabbing 39.7 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.6 per contest.

Amari Williams paces the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball play).

The Buckeyes are 214th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 29.9 their opponents average.

Royal tops the Buckeyes with 7.9 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball).

Kentucky ranks 12th in college basketball with 108.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 69th in college basketball defensively with 85.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Buckeyes average 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (63rd in college basketball), and give up 88 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball).

