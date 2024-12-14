Kentucky vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Kentucky Wildcats (9-1) aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (6-4) on December 14, 2024.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (94.5%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Kentucky-Louisville spread (Kentucky -11.5) or over/under (158.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Kentucky vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Louisville has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Wildcats covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 18 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Cardinals had a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 6-12-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win six times (85.7%) in those games.

The Wildcats have been a -820 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Louisville has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Cardinals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +550 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 89.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky has a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.8 points per game. It is putting up 91.1 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is allowing 70.3 per outing to rank 165th in college basketball.

Otega Oweh leads Kentucky, putting up 15.6 points per game (211th in the country).

Louisville puts up 76.1 points per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (127th in college basketball). It has a +74 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Chucky Hepburn is ranked 347th in the country with a team-leading 14.1 points per game.

The Wildcats prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. They are grabbing 40.1 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.2 per contest.

Amari Williams' 9.2 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 30th in college basketball action.

The 37.1 rebounds per game the Cardinals accumulate rank 39th in the nation, 6.7 more than the 30.4 their opponents record.

J'Vonne Hadley tops the team with eight rebounds per game (70th in college basketball).

Kentucky ranks 13th in college basketball by averaging 108 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 41st in college basketball, allowing 83.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Cardinals rank 209th in college basketball with 94.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 80th defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

