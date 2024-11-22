Kentucky vs Jackson State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The Jackson State Tigers (0-5) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) on November 22, 2024 at Rupp Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (97.7%)

Kentucky is a 33.5-point favorite against Jackson State on Friday and the over/under is set at 159.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Kentucky vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky put together a 16-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Jackson State went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Neither Kentucky nor Jackson State covered last season when the spread conditions of the game were equal to or greater than Friday's line (Wildcats as favorites by 33.5 or more and Tigers as underdogs by 33.5 or more).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread in road games (6-4-0) than they did in home games (8-10-0) last year.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .429 (3-4-0) last year. Away, it was .474 (9-9-0).

Kentucky vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Tigers recorded 33.2 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) compared to the 32.5 of their opponents.

The Tigers ranked 305th in college basketball by averaging 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 239th in college basketball, allowing 94.7 points per 100 possessions.

