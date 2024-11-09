Kentucky vs Bucknell Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 9

The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) face the Bucknell Bison (2-0) on November 9, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Bucknell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Bucknell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (97.3%)

Kentucky is a 21.5-point favorite over Bucknell on Saturday and the total is set at 151.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the game.

Kentucky vs. Bucknell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky put together a 16-17-0 ATS record last year.

Bucknell covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Kentucky didn't cover the spread as a 21.5-point favorite or more last season, while Bucknell covered as an underdog by 21.5 or more 100% of the time.

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they did in home games (8-10-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Bison had better results away (11-6-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Kentucky vs. Bucknell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky went 16-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Wildcats never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -7143 or shorter.

Last season, Bucknell won seven out of the 20 games, or 35%, in which it was the underdog.

The Bison were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Kentucky a 98.6% chance to win.

Kentucky vs. Bucknell Head-to-Head Comparison

The Bison grabbed 29.2 rebounds per game (334th in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They were outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

The Bison scored 90.7 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball), while allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball).

