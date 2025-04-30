Kentucky Derby Mint Julep Recipe, and 4 More Cocktails to Try

The mint julep is the classic Kentucky Derby drink, and it’s no mystery why! On a hot day like Kentucky Derby day, there is nothing more refreshing.

Here is how to make the perfect mint julep, as well as four other simple, wonderful drinks to try while you watch the Run for the Roses.

The Classic Mint Julep

For sipping on the porch on a hot day, or from your seat at Churchill Downs on Derby day, there is no more classic choice than a mint julep cocktail. It has just four simple ingredients: bourbon, simple syrup, a few fresh mint sprigs, and crushed ice, served in a silver or pewter cup. It can add the perfect southern summer vibe to your Kentucky Derby party.

History and Origins of the Drink

The roots of the southern mint julep go back to Virginia in the late 1700s. Early juleps could be made with rum or even gin instead of Kentucky bourbon. Though they did not always contain ice, the expansion of icehouses in the late 1700s and early 1800s led to them becoming iced.

Juleps are traditionally served in a frosty metal cup with a rolled lip and a ridge at the bottom, as well. In addition to being a fashionable vessel for a drink, julep cups have another history at the racetrack, too. For over two centuries, they have been awarded as trophies in horse races. That tradition continues today, most prominently at Keeneland.

Mint Juleps and the Kentucky Derby

The mint julep became the official drink of the Kentucky Derby in the 1930s. Even though mint juleps and horse racing have gone together for much longer than that, by the time the Kentucky Derby was becoming a major event on the national scale, prohibition was descending. With alcohol officially banned, it was a little difficult to have an official cocktail of any kind of American event.

Once drinks started flowing again after the 21st Amendment was passed, the Kentucky Derby could publicly embrace the mint julep. Churchill Downs started serving the drink in souvenir julep cups in 1937, and the rest was history.

The Official Kentucky Derby Mint Julep

Churchill Downs publishes an official recipe for the Kentucky Derby mint julep that requires four simple ingredients: two ounces of bourbon, ½ ounce of simple syrup, three fresh mint leaves, and crushed ice. They suggest Woodford Reserve bourbon (they’re the Kentucky Derby sponsor, after all!), though this could be replaced in your own recipe.

Muddle the mint to express the essential oils, and rub them around the glass for the best fresh mint flavor. Pour bourbon and simple syrup into the glass, add some crushed ice, and stir to combine the flavors. Finish filling the class with crushed ice, and then add more mint as a garnish.

Other Variations on the Mint Julep

The traditional kind of mint for an authentic southern mint julep is spearmint, but whether you grow mint at home or like to try different kinds of mints from the produce section, experiment to see what works for you!

You can also try different ways of sweetening a mint julep. If simple syrup isn’t your favorite, try things like maple syrup, honey, or demerara sugar. And if you want it mintier, try a syrup infused with more mint! Playing with the amount of sweetener can create the perfect balance of bourbon and mint.

Four More Cocktails to Try

Of course, no rule says you have to drink a mint julep on Kentucky Derby day. Some people prefer drinks other than bourbon, and others just want to change things up. Fortunately, there are great Kentucky Derby cocktails for every mood. They’re all easy to make, and they go great with a day of horse racing!

The Official Non-Alcoholic Kentucky Derby Mint Julep

Just because you don’t drink, or don’t feel like drinking on Kentucky Derby day, doesn’t mean you have to miss the fun of a Derby day classic. In fact, a non-alcoholic mint julep is a refreshing drink anytime!

The official mocktail version involves putting ice in a tall glass, pouring ½ ounce of mint simple syrup in the glass, and topping it with iced tea. Stir it, and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Churchill’s recipe does not include the muddled mint leaves in the non-alcoholic version, because of the mint simple syrup. But, there is nothing like fresh muddled mint to make a julep perfect. Go ahead, muddle some mint in the glass for the aromatic essential oils, and either enjoy the extra-minty version or swap the mint syrup with regular syrup.

Kentucky Oaks Lily

The official drink of the Kentucky Oaks is the Oaks Lily. At its heart, the Oaks Lily is an elevated vodka and cranberry juice.

According to Churchill Downs, the official Oaks Lily is served in a stemless wine glass. Fill it with crushed ice, then add the ingredients in proportion: one part vodka, one part sweet and sour mix, ¼ part triple sec, and three parts cranberry juice. Stir it up, garnish with blackberries and a lemon wedge, and serve it!

As with any cocktail, you can play with the proportions and the garnish. Perhaps try a twist of lemon zest instead of a wedge, try lime or orange for the citrus, or experiment with blueberries on top.

Dark ‘n Stormy

Though most people are hoping for sunny skies—except, of course, for anyone who owns or trains a Kentucky Derby contender bred to run in the mud—a dark ‘n stormy is a classic southern cocktail. It is refreshing on a hot day, and couldn’t be easier to mix up before a race.

For the most basic version, you can pour two ounces of dark rum and four to five ounces of ginger beer (depending on preferred strength), fill the glass with ice cubes, and stir it. If you want a little citrus tang, mix ½ ounce of lime juice with the rum before adding the ginger beer. Then garnish with a wedge or wheel of lime, and you’re done.

Ranch Water

Ranch water is more of a Texas thing than a Kentucky thing…but it’s an incredibly refreshing warm-weather drink. You can call it an homage to Assault: a Texas-bred who won the Triple Crown in 1946.

It’s a snap to make, too. Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes. The basic proportion is two parts blanco or silver tequila to one part fresh lime juice: three ounces of tequila and 1 ½ ounces of juice is common, but you can tinker with that to taste. Mix them together in the ice, top that mixture with Topo Chico (or another extra-crisp and extra-fizzy sparkling water, though Topo Chico is the classic), and top it with a fresh wedge of lime. You’re done!

And, if you want to make this drink even easier, you can mix together a larger batch of two parts tequila to one part fresh lime juice before the guests come over, keep the prepared mix in the fridge, and mix it in the glass with the fresh and fizzy soda water as people want a drink.

