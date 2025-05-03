Kentucky Derby Expert Picks for the 2025 Race Today

The Run for the Roses is finally here!

The first Saturday in May brings with it 14 races at Churchill Downs, the biggest of which is the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook and stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders.

We also asked some of our FanDuel TV experts to weigh in on which horse they think will be the night's big winner.

2025 Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Watch below as FanDuel TV's experts share their picks for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Here are all of the expert picks:

Todd Schrupp - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Jose Contreras - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Joe Talamo - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Gabby Gaudet - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Nick "The Sarge" Hines - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Matt Bernier - #9 Burnham Square (12-1)

- #9 Burnham Square (12-1) Caleb Keller - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Caton Bredar - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Joaquin Jaime - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Andie Biancone - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Anthony Pascal - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Christina Blacker - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Simon Bray - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Matt Carothers - #5 American Promise (30-1)

- #5 American Promise (30-1) Scott Hazelton - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Ashley Mailloux - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Curtis Kalleward - #8 Journalism (3-1)

- #8 Journalism (3-1) Dave Weaver - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Mike Joyce - #18 Sovereignty (5-1)

- #18 Sovereignty (5-1) Dubbs Anderson - #7 Luxor Cafe (15-1)

