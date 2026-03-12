Kent State vs Ohio College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Ohio Bobcats (15-16, 9-9 MAC) will play in the MAC tournament against the No. 3 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (23-8, 14-4 MAC) on Thursday at Rocket Arena, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Kent State vs. Ohio Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kent State win (67.9%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Kent State-Ohio spread (Kent State -3.5) or total (159.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Kent State vs. Ohio: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kent State has compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Ohio has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Kent State covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 35% of the time. That's less often than Ohio covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (44.4%).

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 15 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 12 opportunities on the road.

This season, the Bobcats are 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

Kent State has covered the spread seven times in 18 conference games.

Ohio has seven wins against the spread in 18 MAC games this season.

Kent State vs. Ohio: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kent State has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (79.2%) in those contests.

The Golden Flashes have a win-loss record of 16-4 when favored by -164 or better by bookmakers this year.

Ohio has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. Ohio has gone 2-9 in those games.

The Bobcats are 1-6 (winning only 14.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kent State has a 62.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Kent State vs. Ohio Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Kent State was the 189th-ranked team in the nation (73.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 61st (68.3 points conceded per game).

Kent State grabbed 33.8 rebounds per game and gave up 28.8 boards last year, ranking 68th and 45th, respectively, in college basketball.

Kent State was 268th in the nation in assists (12.4 per game) last season.

Kent State was 150th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.9) and 134th in turnovers forced (11.8) last season.

Last season Ohio posted 79.8 points per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 76.5 points per contest (304th-ranked).

Ohio pulled down 29.0 boards per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Ohio ranked 135th in college basketball with 14.1 assists per game.

Ohio was 129th in college basketball with 10.6 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 100th with 12.1 forced turnovers per game.

