NFL

Kenneth Walker III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kenneth Walker III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Kenneth Walker III is the 17th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Seattle Seahawks player was 29th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 135.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points135.29529
2025 Projected Fantasy Points150.66418

Kenneth Walker III 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Detroit Lions -- Walker finished with 29.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs; 4 receptions, 36 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Broncos16.9201031320109
Week 4@Lions29.612803540116
Week 5Giants7.6519087076
Week 649ers12.91432188069
Week 7@Falcons21.31469122193
Week 8Bills4.5912054045
Week 9Rams10.725830330107

Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Walker's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Walker III1535737213.7
Zach Charbonnet1355698224.2
Sam Darnold67212173.2
Kenny McIntosh31172035.5

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

