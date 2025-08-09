Kenneth Walker III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2025 season, Kenneth Walker III is the 17th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Seattle Seahawks player was 29th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 135.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|135.2
|95
|29
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|150.6
|64
|18
Kenneth Walker III 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Detroit Lions -- Walker finished with 29.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs; 4 receptions, 36 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Broncos
|16.9
|20
|103
|1
|3
|2
|0
|109
|Week 4
|@Lions
|29.6
|12
|80
|3
|5
|4
|0
|116
|Week 5
|Giants
|7.6
|5
|19
|0
|8
|7
|0
|76
|Week 6
|49ers
|12.9
|14
|32
|1
|8
|8
|0
|69
|Week 7
|@Falcons
|21.3
|14
|69
|1
|2
|2
|1
|93
|Week 8
|Bills
|4.5
|9
|12
|0
|5
|4
|0
|45
|Week 9
|Rams
|10.7
|25
|83
|0
|3
|3
|0
|107
Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Seahawks Rushers
The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Walker's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kenneth Walker III
|153
|573
|7
|21
|3.7
|Zach Charbonnet
|135
|569
|8
|22
|4.2
|Sam Darnold
|67
|212
|1
|7
|3.2
|Kenny McIntosh
|31
|172
|0
|3
|5.5
Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.