Kenneth Walker III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Kenneth Walker III is the 17th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Seattle Seahawks player was 29th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 135.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 135.2 95 29 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 150.6 64 18

Kenneth Walker III 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Detroit Lions -- Walker finished with 29.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs; 4 receptions, 36 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Broncos 16.9 20 103 1 3 2 0 109 Week 4 @Lions 29.6 12 80 3 5 4 0 116 Week 5 Giants 7.6 5 19 0 8 7 0 76 Week 6 49ers 12.9 14 32 1 8 8 0 69 Week 7 @Falcons 21.3 14 69 1 2 2 1 93 Week 8 Bills 4.5 9 12 0 5 4 0 45 Week 9 Rams 10.7 25 83 0 3 3 0 107 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Walker's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Walker III 153 573 7 21 3.7 Zach Charbonnet 135 569 8 22 4.2 Sam Darnold 67 212 1 7 3.2 Kenny McIntosh 31 172 0 3 5.5

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.