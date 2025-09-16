Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back Kenneth Gainwell has a matchup against the third-ranked run defense in the league (58.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Gainwell a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Patriots? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.28

37.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.58

8.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gainwell is currently the 50th-ranked fantasy player (232nd overall), putting up 5.9 total fantasy points (3.0 per game).

Through two games this season, Gainwell has 5.9 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 12 times for 39 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 20 yards on six catches (nine targets).

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Gainwell carried five times for 20 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with three catches (on five targets) for 16 yards as a receiver, good for 3.6 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against New England this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game versus the Patriots this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have given up a TD catch by three players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

New England has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

