Kansas vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Big 12 play features the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET.

Kansas vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (94.2%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Wednesday's Kansas-Arizona State spread (Kansas -13.5) or total (143.5 points).

Kansas vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona State has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Arizona State covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (100%).

The Jayhawks owned a better record against the spread at home (9-7-0) than they did in road games (3-7-0) last season.

The Sun Devils were better against the spread at home (8-7-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last season.

Kansas vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (75%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1408 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State is 4-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Sun Devils have played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 93.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game with a +195 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (88th in college basketball) and allows 64.3 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas, recording 16.0 points per game (178th in the country).

Arizona State has a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. It is putting up 77.0 points per game, 141st in college basketball, and is giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 170th in college basketball.

Basheer Jihad's 13.8 points per game leads Arizona State and ranks 383rd in the country.

The 35.5 rebounds per game the Jayhawks average rank 59th in college basketball, and are 5.1 more than the 30.4 their opponents pull down per outing.

Dickinson is 12th in college basketball play with 10.3 rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks.

The Sun Devils grab 33.4 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of their opponents.

Jayden Quaintance averages 8.2 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) to lead the Sun Devils.

Kansas' 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 70th in college basketball, and the 82.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

The Sun Devils' 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 170th in college basketball, and the 89.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 133rd in college basketball.

