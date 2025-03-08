Kansas vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Big 12 play features the Kansas Jayhawks (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) at home against the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats (20-10, 14-5 Big 12) on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (60.6%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Kansas-Arizona spread (Kansas -3.5) or total (152.5 points).

Kansas vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Arizona covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Jayhawks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 16 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 12 opportunities in away games.

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread away (6-4-0) than at home (9-7-0) this year.

Kansas' record against the spread in conference games is 8-11-0.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Arizona is 11-9-0 this season.

Kansas vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has won in 18, or 75%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Jayhawks have come away with a win 16 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona is 3-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 61.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +229 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.2 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allows 67.6 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson is 121st in the country with a team-high 16.9 points per game.

Arizona is outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +314 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.2 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allows 71.7 per outing (172nd in college basketball).

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, is 153rd in the country, averaging 16.4 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 44th in the country at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 31.8 their opponents average.

Dickinson averages 9.9 rebounds per game (ranking 11th in college basketball) to lead the Jayhawks.

The Wildcats grab 36.7 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.3 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka averages eight rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Kansas' 96 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 174th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

The Wildcats rank 50th in college basketball averaging 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 68th, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

