Kansas State vs UCF Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kansas State Wildcats facing the UCF Knights.

NCAA football odds and spreads

Kansas State vs UCF Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-210) | UCF: (+172)

Kansas State: (-210) | UCF: (+172) Spread: Kansas State: -4.5 (-114) | UCF: +4.5 (-106)

Kansas State: -4.5 (-114) | UCF: +4.5 (-106) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas State vs UCF Betting Trends

Kansas State has two wins against the spread this season.

Kansas State is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Kansas State has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

UCF has one win against the spread this year.

UCF has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.

Kansas State vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (69.4%)

Kansas State vs UCF Point Spread

Kansas State is favored by 4.5 points over UCF. Kansas State is -114 to cover the spread, with UCF being -106.

Kansas State vs UCF Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Kansas State-UCF on September 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Kansas State vs UCF Moneyline

The Kansas State vs UCF moneyline has Kansas State as a -210 favorite, while UCF is a +172 underdog.

Kansas State vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Kansas State 38 42 14.3 22 50.8 2 3 UCF 40.7 25 12 14 55.5 2 3

Check out even more in-depth Kansas State vs. UCF analysis on FanDuel Research.