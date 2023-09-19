Kadarius Toney Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears and their 27th-ranked pass defense (277 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more information on Toney, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Bears.

Toney vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.36

6.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.60

38.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Toney Fantasy Performance

Toney has put up 3.8 fantasy points in 2023 (1.9 per game), which ranks him 100th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 244 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Toney has been targeted 10 times, with six receptions for 36 yards and zero TDs, leading to 3.8 fantasy points.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Toney caught five balls on five targets for 35 yards, good for 3.8 fantasy points.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Bears have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Bears have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up a TD reception by three players this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Bears have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

