Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will take on the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (218 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Thinking about Jefferson for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Jefferson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jefferson vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.30

88.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Jefferson has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking second with 12.3 fantasy points per game (160.2 total points). He is 35th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Jefferson has accumulated 37.8 total fantasy points (12.6 per game), catching 16 balls (on 21 targets) for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Jefferson has been targeted 38 times, with 27 receptions for 387 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 50.7 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jefferson's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons last week, when he posted 25.2 fantasy points with seven receptions (on seven targets) for 132 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, catching two passes on five targets for 27 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bears this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Chicago has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bears this season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.