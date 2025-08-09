Justin Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was second among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 214.5. Heading into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|214.5
|30
|2
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|216.7
|35
|2
Justin Jefferson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Jefferson finished with 26.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 144 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|11.9
|6
|4
|59
|1
|Week 2
|49ers
|19.3
|7
|4
|133
|1
|Week 3
|Texans
|14.1
|8
|6
|81
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|14.5
|8
|6
|85
|1
|Week 5
|Jets
|9.2
|14
|6
|92
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|14.4
|8
|7
|81
|1
|Week 8
|@Rams
|11.5
|9
|8
|115
|0
Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings threw the football on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Justin Jefferson
|154
|103
|1533
|10
|25
|Jordan Addison
|99
|63
|875
|9
|17
|T.J. Hockenson
|62
|41
|455
|0
|8
|Jalen Nailor
|42
|28
|414
|6
|7
