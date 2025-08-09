Justin Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was second among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 214.5. Heading into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 214.5 30 2 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 216.7 35 2

Justin Jefferson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Jefferson finished with 26.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 144 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 11.9 6 4 59 1 Week 2 49ers 19.3 7 4 133 1 Week 3 Texans 14.1 8 6 81 1 Week 4 @Packers 14.5 8 6 85 1 Week 5 Jets 9.2 14 6 92 0 Week 7 Lions 14.4 8 7 81 1 Week 8 @Rams 11.5 9 8 115 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the football on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Justin Jefferson 154 103 1533 10 25 Jordan Addison 99 63 875 9 17 T.J. Hockenson 62 41 455 0 8 Jalen Nailor 42 28 414 6 7

