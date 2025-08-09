FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Justin Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson was second among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 214.5. Heading into 2025, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points214.5302
2025 Projected Fantasy Points216.7352

Justin Jefferson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Jefferson finished with 26.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 144 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Giants11.964591
Week 249ers19.3741331
Week 3Texans14.186811
Week 4@Packers14.586851
Week 5Jets9.2146920
Week 7Lions14.487811
Week 8@Rams11.5981150

Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the football on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Justin Jefferson15410315331025
Jordan Addison9963875917
T.J. Hockenson624145508
Jalen Nailor422841467

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

