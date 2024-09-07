Justin Jefferson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Justin Jefferson was the fourth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 11.9 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and projections on this Minnesota Vikings player.

Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 134.2 98 26 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 208.6 43 3

Justin Jefferson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Jefferson finished with 24.0 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 192 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 11.9 6 4 59 1

Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the ball on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Justin Jefferson 100 68 1074 5 11 T.J. Hockenson 127 95 960 5 10 Jordan Addison 108 70 911 10 15 Brandon Powell 44 29 324 1 6

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.