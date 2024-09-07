menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Justin Jefferson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Justin Jefferson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Justin Jefferson was the fourth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 11.9 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and projections on this Minnesota Vikings player.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Justin Jefferson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jefferson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points134.29826
2024 Projected Fantasy Points208.6433

Justin Jefferson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Jefferson finished with 24.0 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 192 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Giants11.964591

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Justin Jefferson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the ball on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jefferson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Justin Jefferson100681074511
T.J. Hockenson12795960510
Jordan Addison108709111015
Brandon Powell442932416

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup