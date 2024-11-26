Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (229.9 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth a look for his next game against the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Herbert vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 228.13

228.13 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.98

22.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

With 175.5 fantasy points in 2024 (16.0 per game), Herbert is the 14th-ranked player at the QB position and 18th among all players.

Through his last three games, Herbert has connected on 52-of-90 passes for 679 yards, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 61.8 total fantasy points (20.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 126 rushing yards on 18 attempts with two TDs.

Herbert has compiled 105.4 fantasy points (21.1 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 90-of-149 passes for 1,240 yards, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 177 rushing yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy campaign was a Week 11 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for 65 rushing yards on five carries (for 24.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert let down his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, when he mustered only 9.0 fantasy points -- 12-of-18 (66.7%), 125 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Falcons have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.