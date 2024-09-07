Justin Herbert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers picked up 10.4 fantasy points last week, after being the 16th-ranked quarterback in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him here.
Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|233.2
|21
|17
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|278.1
|19
|18
Justin Herbert 2023 Game-by-Game
Herbert accumulated 29.3 fantasy points -- 40-of-47 (85.1%), 405 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|10.4
|17-for-26
|144
|1
|0
|0
Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps
Herbert threw for 3,134 yards last season (241.1 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes (297-of-456), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Below is a look at how a few of Herbert's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Josh Palmer
|61
|38
|581
|2
|9
|D.J. Chark
|66
|35
|525
|5
|6
|Quentin Johnston
|67
|38
|431
|2
|8
