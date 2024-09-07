Justin Herbert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers picked up 10.4 fantasy points last week, after being the 16th-ranked quarterback in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 233.2 21 17 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 278.1 19 18

Justin Herbert 2023 Game-by-Game

Herbert accumulated 29.3 fantasy points -- 40-of-47 (85.1%), 405 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 10.4 17-for-26 144 1 0 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps

Herbert threw for 3,134 yards last season (241.1 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes (297-of-456), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Below is a look at how a few of Herbert's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Palmer 61 38 581 2 9 D.J. Chark 66 35 525 5 6 Quentin Johnston 67 38 431 2 8

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.