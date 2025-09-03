Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields will be up against the team with last year's 25th-ranked pass defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (228 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Fields a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Steelers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Fields this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Justin Fields Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 183.43

183.43 Projected Passing TDs: 0.95

0.95 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.61

36.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 120th overall and 30th at his position, Fields picked up 119.1 fantasy points (11.9 per game) in 2024.

Fields picked up 32.0 fantasy points -- 22-of-34 (64.7%), 312 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Fields finished with 23.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 14-of-24 (58.3%), 145 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 59 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals), Fields finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Last year, Pittsburgh allowed only three quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Steelers surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Pittsburgh gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Steelers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Pittsburgh last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Steelers allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Pittsburgh didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

In terms of run defense, the Steelers allowed only two players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Pittsburgh last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Steelers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Fields? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.