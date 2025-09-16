Josh Palmer Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Josh Palmer and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Miami Dolphins and their 24th-ranked pass defense (236.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Palmer for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you below.

Josh Palmer Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.54

44.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Palmer Fantasy Performance

With 10.8 fantasy points in 2025 (5.4 per game), Palmer is the 51st-ranked player at the WR position and 159th among all players.

In two games this season, Palmer has been targeted 12 times, with seven receptions for 108 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 10.8 fantasy points.

Last week against the New York Jets, Palmer produced 4.7 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on three targets for 47 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Miami this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Miami's defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown reception by three players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

