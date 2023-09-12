Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will take on the team with last year's fifth-ranked run defense, the Buffalo Bills (104.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Jacobs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jacobs vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.58

12.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.16

75.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.59

15.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs 2022 Fantasy Performance

Jacobs picked up 275.3 fantasy points (16.2 per game), tops at his position and 12th overall in the league.

In his one game this season, Jacobs picked up 7.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 48 yards on 19 carries, with zero touchdowns.

In Week 12 last season against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacobs put up a season-high of 42.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 33 carries, 229 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 74 yards.

In Week 7 versus the Houston Texans, Jacobs had another strong showing with 33.5 fantasy points, thanks to 20 carries, 143 yards, 3 TDs.

In Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacobs put up a season-low 5.0 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 17 carries, 45 yards.

Jacobs recorded 5.0 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 44 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 16 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo surrendered more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last year.

Last year, the Bills allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Buffalo last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Bills gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Buffalo allowed eight players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Bills gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Bills yielded more than 100 rushing yards to three players last season.

On the ground, Buffalo allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Bills allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last year.

