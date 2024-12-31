Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league (133.4 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Jacobs, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Jacobs vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.45

92.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.75

0.75 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.49

19.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fifth with 15.4 fantasy points per game (246.5 total points). He is 19th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 45.2 total fantasy points (15.1 per game), running the ball 56 times for 232 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 80 yards on eight receptions (eight targets).

Jacobs has generated 87.5 fantasy points (17.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 341 yards with seven touchdowns on 93 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 154 yards on 12 receptions (12 targets).

The high point of Jacobs' season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, as he put up 28.6 fantasy points by rushing for 106 yards and three TDs on 26 attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, running 14 times for 43 yards, with one reception for five yards as a receiver (4.8 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed more than 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of eight players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up a TD reception by 14 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one touchdown against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

