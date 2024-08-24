Josh Downs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Downs could be a fantasy selection for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver below.

Josh Downs Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Downs' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 89.1 164 48 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 82.2 164 66

Josh Downs 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns, Downs posted a season-high 18.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 125 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3.0 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 3.7 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 5.7 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3.4 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 9.7 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8.1 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 18.5 6 5 125 1 View Full Table

Josh Downs vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 54.5% passing plays and 45.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Downs' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Downs 98 68 771 2 9 Michael Pittman Jr. 156 109 1152 4 19 Alec Pierce 65 32 514 2 6 Kylen Granson 50 30 368 1 5

