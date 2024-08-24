menu item
NFL

Josh Downs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Downs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Downs could be a fantasy selection for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver below.

Josh Downs Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Downs' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points89.116448
2024 Projected Fantasy Points82.216466

Josh Downs 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns, Downs posted a season-high 18.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 125 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Jaguars3.073300
Week 2@Texans3.754370
Week 3@Ravens5.7128570
Week 4Rams3.432340
Week 5Titans9.766970
Week 6@Jaguars8.185211
Week 7Browns18.5651251
View Full Table

Josh Downs vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 54.5% passing plays and 45.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Downs' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Josh Downs986877129
Michael Pittman Jr.1561091152419
Alec Pierce653251426
Kylen Granson503036815

Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

