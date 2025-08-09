Jordan Whittington 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jordan Whittington Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Whittington's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|30.5
|323
|111
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.0
|180
|74
Jordan Whittington 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Whittington finished with 9.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 86 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|2.2
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|2.8
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6.2
|8
|6
|62
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|8.9
|10
|7
|89
|0
|Week 10
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jordan Whittington vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Whittington's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jordan Whittington
|28
|22
|293
|0
|2
|Davante Adams
|141
|85
|1063
|8
|24
|Puka Nacua
|106
|79
|990
|3
|12
|Tutu Atwell
|62
|42
|562
|0
|3
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jordan Whittington? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.