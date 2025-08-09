Jordan Whittington 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Jordan Whittington Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Whittington's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 30.5 323 111 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 61.0 180 74

Jordan Whittington 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Whittington finished with 9.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 86 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 3 49ers 2.8 3 3 28 0 Week 4 @Bears 6.2 8 6 62 0 Week 5 Packers 8.9 10 7 89 0 Week 10 Dolphins 0.0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 0.0 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jordan Whittington vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Whittington's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jordan Whittington 28 22 293 0 2 Davante Adams 141 85 1063 8 24 Puka Nacua 106 79 990 3 12 Tutu Atwell 62 42 562 0 3

