NFL

Jordan Whittington 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jordan Whittington 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Jordan Whittington Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Whittington's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points30.5323111
2025 Projected Fantasy Points61.018074

Jordan Whittington 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Whittington finished with 9.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 86 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Lions0.0000
Week 2@Cardinals2.222220
Week 349ers2.833280
Week 4@Bears6.286620
Week 5Packers8.9107890
Week 10Dolphins0.0000
Week 11@Patriots0.0000

Jordan Whittington vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Whittington's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jordan Whittington282229302
Davante Adams141851063824
Puka Nacua10679990312
Tutu Atwell624256203

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Whittington? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

