Jordan Mason 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason is the 38th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 104.0 points a year ago (33rd among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mason's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 104.0 138 33 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 113.1 109 37

Jordan Mason 2024 Game-by-Game

Mason picked up 22.0 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 37 yards -- in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Jets 21.2 28 147 1 1 1 0 152 Week 2 @Vikings 16.4 20 100 1 1 1 0 104 Week 3 @Rams 8.8 19 77 0 2 2 0 88 Week 4 Patriots 22.0 24 123 1 3 2 0 160 Week 5 Cardinals 7.8 14 89 0 1 1 0 98 Week 6 @Seahawks 8.2 9 73 0 2 1 0 82 Week 7 Chiefs 6.9 14 58 0 2 2 0 69 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jordan Mason vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Mason's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jordan Mason 153 789 3 32 5.2 Aaron Jones 255 1,138 5 42 4.5 Ty Chandler 56 182 0 5 3.3 Jordan Addison 3 20 1 1 6.7

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Mason? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.