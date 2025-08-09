FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jordan Mason 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jordan Mason 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason is the 38th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 104.0 points a year ago (33rd among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mason's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points104.013833
2025 Projected Fantasy Points113.110937

Jordan Mason 2024 Game-by-Game

Mason picked up 22.0 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 37 yards -- in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Jets21.2281471110152
Week 2@Vikings16.4201001110104
Week 3@Rams8.81977022088
Week 4Patriots22.0241231320160
Week 5Cardinals7.81489011098
Week 6@Seahawks8.2973021082
Week 7Chiefs6.91458022069

Jordan Mason vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Mason's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jordan Mason1537893325.2
Aaron Jones2551,1385424.5
Ty Chandler56182053.3
Jordan Addison320116.7

