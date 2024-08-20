Jordan Addison 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan Addison was the 40th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and picked up 3.5 fantasy points in Week 1. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this Minnesota Vikings player.

Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Addison's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 151.3 68 19 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 95.2 149 61

Jordan Addison 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Addison finished with 24.3 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 123 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3.5 4 3 35 0

Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings called a pass on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Addison's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jordan Addison 108 70 911 10 15 Justin Jefferson 100 68 1074 5 11 T.J. Hockenson 127 95 960 5 10 Brandon Powell 44 29 324 1 6

