Jordan Addison 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Jordan Addison 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan Addison was the 40th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and picked up 3.5 fantasy points in Week 1. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this Minnesota Vikings player.

Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Addison's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points151.36819
2024 Projected Fantasy Points95.214961

Jordan Addison 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Addison finished with 24.3 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 123 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Giants3.543350

Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings called a pass on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Addison's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jordan Addison108709111015
Justin Jefferson100681074511
T.J. Hockenson12795960510
Brandon Powell442932416

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

