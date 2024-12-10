Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon will match up with the seventh-ranked tun defense of the Miami Dolphins (105.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Mixon a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Mixon vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.94

83.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.86

0.86 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.79

25.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

With 185.1 fantasy points this season (18.5 per game), Mixon is the seventh-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 26th among all players.

During his last three games, Mixon has delivered 55.7 total fantasy points (18.6 per game), rushing the ball 54 times for 232 yards and four scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 85 yards on 11 receptions (16 targets).

Mixon has delivered 87.3 total fantasy points (17.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 103 times for 384 yards and six scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 129 yards on 13 receptions (20 targets).

The highlight of Mixon's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he put up 33.3 fantasy points (20 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 44 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Mixon stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, running 14 times for 22 yards, with five receptions for 23 yards as a receiver (4.5 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has allowed six players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up a TD reception by 13 players this season.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

