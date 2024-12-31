Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Quarterback Joe Burrow has a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (226.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Burrow worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Steelers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Burrow this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Burrow vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Passing Yards: 268.88

268.88 Projected Passing TDs: 1.95

1.95 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.44

16.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 359.9 fantasy points (22.5 per game) rank him third at the QB position and third overall.

Through his last three games, Burrow has completed 88-of-116 throws for 935 yards, with nine passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 75.8 total fantasy points (25.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 44 rushing yards on six attempts with one TD.

Burrow has piled up 1,613 passing yards (149-of-198) with 15 TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 119.7 fantasy points (23.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 51 yards rushing on 10 carries with one touchdown.

The highlight of Burrow's fantasy season was last week's performance versus the Denver Broncos, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (37.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Burrow's matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he posted 8.1 fantasy points. He threw for 164 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Burrow? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.