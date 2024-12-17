Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Cleveland Browns and their 11th-ranked pass defense (212.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Burrow vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.3

20.3 Projected Passing Yards: 269.89

269.89 Projected Passing TDs: 2.12

2.12 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.94

15.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Burrow has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 21.5 fantasy points per game (300.9 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 60.7 fantasy points (20.2 per game), as he's amassed 949 yards on 87-of-119 passing with nine touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on seven rushing yards on four carries.

Burrow has tallied 123.4 fantasy points (24.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,733 yards on 149-of-225 passing, with 16 touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 41 rushing yards on eight carries.

The peak of Burrow's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried two times for one yard on his way to 33.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Burrow delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (8.1 points) in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, passing for 164 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has given up at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Browns this season.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Cleveland has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Browns have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

