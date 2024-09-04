Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the New England Patriots -- whose passing defense was ranked 11th in the league last season (208.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Burrow for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Burrow vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.90

17.90 Projected Passing Yards: 249.52

249.52 Projected Passing TDs: 1.83

1.83 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.40

14.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Burrow 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 147.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game) in 2023, Burrow ranked 77th in the NFL and 25th at his position.

Burrow picked up 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-32 (87.5%), 283 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 43 yards -- in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Burrow finished with 23.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 36-of-46 (78.3%), 317 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

Burrow accumulated 3.2 fantasy points -- 14-of-31 (45.2%), 82 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, in his worst game of the year.

In Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, Burrow put up his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 4.7 points, via these numbers: 20-of-30 (66.7%), 165 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last season, New England allowed three quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Patriots surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, New England gave up two or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Patriots last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New England allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

The Patriots allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

New England didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

In the ground game, two players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Patriots last season.

On the ground, New England allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Patriots last year.

