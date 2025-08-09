FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Joe Burrow 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Joe Burrow 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was third among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 372.9. Heading into 2025, he is the fourth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points372.933
2025 Projected Fantasy Points295.588

Joe Burrow 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Denver Broncos -- Burrow finished with 37.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 39-of-49 (79.6%), 412 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Patriots8.121-for-29164000
Week 2@Chiefs17.223-for-36258200
Week 3Commanders25.429-for-38324300
Week 4@Panthers16.322-for-31232210
Week 5Ravens33.830-for-39392510
Week 6@Giants19.819-for-28208001
Week 7@Browns14.915-for-25181200

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps

Burrow threw for 4,918 yards while completing 70.6% of his passes (460-of-652), with 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (289.3 yards per game). Here's a glance at how several of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ja'Marr Chase17512717081735
Tee Higgins109739111024
Mike Gesicki8365665210

Want more data and analysis on Joe Burrow? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

