Joe Burrow 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was third among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 372.9. Heading into 2025, he is the fourth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 372.9 3 3 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 295.5 8 8

Joe Burrow 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Denver Broncos -- Burrow finished with 37.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 39-of-49 (79.6%), 412 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Patriots 8.1 21-for-29 164 0 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 17.2 23-for-36 258 2 0 0 Week 3 Commanders 25.4 29-for-38 324 3 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 16.3 22-for-31 232 2 1 0 Week 5 Ravens 33.8 30-for-39 392 5 1 0 Week 6 @Giants 19.8 19-for-28 208 0 0 1 Week 7 @Browns 14.9 15-for-25 181 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps

Burrow threw for 4,918 yards while completing 70.6% of his passes (460-of-652), with 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (289.3 yards per game). Here's a glance at how several of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ja'Marr Chase 175 127 1708 17 35 Tee Higgins 109 73 911 10 24 Mike Gesicki 83 65 665 2 10

Want more data and analysis on Joe Burrow? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.