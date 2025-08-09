Joe Burrow 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was third among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 372.9. Heading into 2025, he is the fourth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|372.9
|3
|3
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|295.5
|8
|8
Joe Burrow 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Denver Broncos -- Burrow finished with 37.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 39-of-49 (79.6%), 412 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|8.1
|21-for-29
|164
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|17.2
|23-for-36
|258
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Commanders
|25.4
|29-for-38
|324
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|16.3
|22-for-31
|232
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|33.8
|30-for-39
|392
|5
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|19.8
|19-for-28
|208
|0
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Browns
|14.9
|15-for-25
|181
|2
|0
|0
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps
Burrow threw for 4,918 yards while completing 70.6% of his passes (460-of-652), with 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (289.3 yards per game). Here's a glance at how several of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|175
|127
|1708
|17
|35
|Tee Higgins
|109
|73
|911
|10
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|83
|65
|665
|2
|10
