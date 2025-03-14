NHL
Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
The Winnipeg Jets versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Jets vs Stars Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (45-17-4) vs. Dallas Stars (42-20-2)
- Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: NHL Network
Jets vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-137)
|Stars (+114)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (57.4%)
Jets vs Stars Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -220.
Jets vs Stars Over/Under
- Jets versus Stars, on March 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Jets vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -137 favorite at home.