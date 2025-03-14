FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive

Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Stars Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (45-17-4) vs. Dallas Stars (42-20-2)
  • Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Jets vs Stars Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-137)Stars (+114)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (57.4%)

Jets vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -220.

Jets vs Stars Over/Under

  • Jets versus Stars, on March 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Jets vs Stars Moneyline

  • Dallas is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -137 favorite at home.

