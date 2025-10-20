FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Best FanDuel Promos for 2025 NBA Regular Season Tip-Off

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best FanDuel Promos for 2025 NBA Regular Season Tip-Off

The NBA 2025 regular season tips off this Tuesday, October 21st.

FanDuel will have promotions running all season long, but we're kicking things off with a few special offers for futures bets and Tuesday's games. Check out our best promos for NBA tip-off below!

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account to see the full menu of NBA odds and betting promos available to new and existing customers.

There is a maximum wager/refund associated with each promotion. Log in for more details and see full terms and conditions.

Get 3 Profit Boosts for NBA Futures Bets Before the Season

Have a hunch on who's going far this year? There's still time get your futures bets in before the season begins.

FanDuel users also get a Reward Stack with three 30% Profit Boosts to use on NBA futures wagers: one for “Playoffs” markets, one for “Regular Season Wins” markets, and one for "Division" markets!

The promotion expires at 12:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 21st, 2025.

Place Your Bets Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Choose Your Own Reward for NBA Games on 10/21/25

FanDuel Sportsbook has a special Choose Your Own Reward promotion for all customers.

All customers can choose between a Bet Back Token, a No-Sweat Token, or a 50% Profit Boost Token for ANY wager on ANY NBA games happening on October 21st, 2025!

The promotion expires at 2:00 AM ET on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.

Place Your Bets Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Bet $5+, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins, valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type — including the NBA, NFL, MLB, and more!

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, make a deposit of $5 or more, and place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

The promotion expires at 11:59 PM ET on Monday, November 3rd, 2025.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook Now!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

