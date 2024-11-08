Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

On Saturday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are up against the Dallas Stars.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Stars Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (13-1) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-115) Stars (-104) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (61.3%)

Jets vs Stars Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +210 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -265.

Jets vs Stars Over/Under

Jets versus Stars, on November 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Jets vs Stars Moneyline

Dallas is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -115 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!