Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
Data Skrive
On Saturday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are up against the Dallas Stars.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Stars Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (13-1) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-115)
|Stars (-104)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (61.3%)
Jets vs Stars Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +210 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -265.
Jets vs Stars Over/Under
- Jets versus Stars, on November 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Jets vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -115 favorite at home.