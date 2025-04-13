Jets vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Oilers Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (55-21-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (46-28-5)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-113) Oilers (-106) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (63.1%)

Jets vs Oilers Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Oilers. The Jets are +205 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -260.

Jets vs Oilers Over/Under

Jets versus Oilers, on April 13, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Jets vs Oilers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Jets vs. Oilers reveal Winnipeg as the favorite (-113) and Edmonton as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!