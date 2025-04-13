NHL
Jets vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Oilers Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (55-21-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (46-28-5)
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-113)
|Oilers (-106)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (63.1%)
Jets vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Oilers. The Jets are +205 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -260.
Jets vs Oilers Over/Under
- Jets versus Oilers, on April 13, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Jets vs Oilers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Jets vs. Oilers reveal Winnipeg as the favorite (-113) and Edmonton as the underdog (-106) on the road.