NHL
Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Jets vs Kraken Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (46-17-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-34-4)
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-184)
|Kraken (+152)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (66.9%)
Jets vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Jets. The Kraken are -168 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +136.
Jets vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Jets-Kraken game on March 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.
Jets vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kraken, Winnipeg is the favorite at -184, and Seattle is +152 playing at home.