FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (46-17-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-34-4)
  • Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-184)Kraken (+152)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (66.9%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Jets. The Kraken are -168 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +136.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Jets-Kraken game on March 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kraken, Winnipeg is the favorite at -184, and Seattle is +152 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup