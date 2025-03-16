Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (46-17-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-34-4)

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-184) Kraken (+152) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (66.9%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Jets. The Kraken are -168 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +136.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

The Jets-Kraken game on March 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kraken, Winnipeg is the favorite at -184, and Seattle is +152 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!