FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

In NHL action on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Kings Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (28-12-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-10-5)
  • Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-144)Kings (+120)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (61.7%)

Jets vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -220.

Jets vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Jets versus Kings game on January 10 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Jets vs Kings Moneyline

  • The Jets vs Kings moneyline has Winnipeg as a -144 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup