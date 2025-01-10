NHL
Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10
In NHL action on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Kings Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (28-12-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-10-5)
- Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-144)
|Kings (+120)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (61.7%)
Jets vs Kings Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -220.
Jets vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Jets versus Kings game on January 10 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Jets vs Kings Moneyline
- The Jets vs Kings moneyline has Winnipeg as a -144 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.