Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

In NHL action on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Jets vs Kings Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (28-12-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-10-5)

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-144) Kings (+120) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (61.7%)

Jets vs Kings Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -220.

Jets vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Jets versus Kings game on January 10 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Jets vs Kings Moneyline

The Jets vs Kings moneyline has Winnipeg as a -144 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

